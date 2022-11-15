On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Mexico seizes 2,000 fentanyl pills baked into bread rolls

The Associated Press
November 15, 2022
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican authorities have seized plastic bags containing 2,000 fentanyl pills that were apparently baked into traditional bread rolls.

The seizure announced Tuesday by Mexico’s National Guard suggests drug cartels are trying to piggyback shipments in packages of traditional Mexican products.

A specially trained dog alerted guard members to a suspicious package at an express mail delivery company in Culiacan, the capital of the northern state of Sinaloa. The state is home to the drug cartel of the same name.

When officers opened the box, they found packages of corn chips, and four traditional bread rolls. When they cut into rolls, they found lots of about 500 pills apparently baked inside each.

Mexico is the main supplier of counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl that kill tens of thousands of Americans each year.

