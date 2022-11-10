On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Northwest Biotherapeutics: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
November 10, 2022 3:16 pm
BETHESDA, Md. (AP) _ Northwest Biotherapeutics Inc. (NWBO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $32.9 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents.

The cancer drug developer posted revenue of $206,000 in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NWBO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NWBO

Top Stories