Novavax: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) _ Novavax Inc. (NVAX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $168.6 million in its third quarter.

The Gaithersburg, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of $2.15 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.21 per share.

The vaccine maker posted revenue of $734.6 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $551.7 million.

Novavax expects full-year revenue of $2 billion.

