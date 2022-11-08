On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Novavax: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
November 8, 2022 4:47 pm
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) _ Novavax Inc. (NVAX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $168.6 million in its third quarter.

The Gaithersburg, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of $2.15 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.21 per share.

The vaccine maker posted revenue of $734.6 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $551.7 million.

Novavax expects full-year revenue of $2 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NVAX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NVAX

