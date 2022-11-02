Trending:
Business News

Omega Healthcare Investors: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
November 2, 2022
HUNT VALLEY, Md. (AP) _ Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its third quarter. The results missed Wall Street expectations.

The Hunt Valley, Maryland-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $184.6 million, or 76 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 77 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $102.3 million, or 43 cents per share.

The health care real estate investment trust, based in Hunt Valley, Maryland, posted revenue of $239.4 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $249.8 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OHI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OHI

Top Stories