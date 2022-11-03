On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Qualcomm, Altice fall; Booking Holdings, Crocs rise

The Associated Press
November 3, 2022 4:14 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

Qualcomm Inc., down $8.62 to $103.88.

The chipmaker gave investors a weak profit and revenue forecast.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., down $8.30 to $51.96.

The information technology consulting and outsourcing firm trimmed its financial forecasts for the year.

Fortinet Inc., down $7.30 to $45.93.

The network security company trimmed its billings forecast for the year.

Lincoln National Corp., down $17.27 to $34.83.

The insurance and retirement business reported a surprisingly big third-quarter loss.

Altice USA Inc., down $1.82 to $4.44.

The cable television company’s third-quarter earnings and revenue fell short of analysts’ forecasts.

Booking Holdings Inc., up $47.55 to $1,825.73.

The owner of travel reservation site booking.com reported strong third-quarter financial results.

Under Armour Inc., up 85 cents to $7.95.

The sports apparel company’s fiscal second-quarter earnings and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.

Crocs Inc., up $9.55 to $76.60.

The footwear company gave investors an encouraging revenue forecasts after reporting strong financial results.

