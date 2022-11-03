On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Regenxbio: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
November 3, 2022 7:32 am
< a min read
      

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) _ Regenxbio Inc. (RGNX) on Thursday reported a loss of $75.5 million in its third quarter.

The Rockville, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of $1.75 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.55 per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $26.5 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $29.8 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RGNX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RGNX

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Top Stories