Regenxbio: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) _ Regenxbio Inc. (RGNX) on Thursday reported a loss of $75.5 million in its third quarter.

The Rockville, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of $1.75 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.55 per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $26.5 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $29.8 million.

