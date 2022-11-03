Regenxbio: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) _ Regenxbio Inc. (RGNX) on Thursday reported a loss of $75.5 million in its third quarter.
ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) _ Regenxbio Inc. (RGNX) on Thursday reported a loss of $75.5 million in its third quarter.
The Rockville, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of $1.75 per share.
The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.55 per share.
The biotechnology company posted revenue of $26.5 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $29.8 million.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.
