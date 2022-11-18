On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Ross Stores, Gap rise; Farfetch, Williams-Sonoma fall

The Associated Press
November 18, 2022 4:17 pm
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

Ross Stores Inc., up $9.66 to $107.59.

The discount retailer reported strong third-quarter earnings and revenue.

Williams-Sonoma Inc., down $8.02 to $122.37.

        Insight by LexisNexis: During...

READ MORE

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

Ross Stores Inc., up $9.66 to $107.59.

The discount retailer reported strong third-quarter earnings and revenue.

Williams-Sonoma Inc., down $8.02 to $122.37.

        Insight by Illumio: As civilian and defense agencies work through the nuances of incorporating zero trust strategies, the question becomes: How can this process be sped up? During this exclusive webinar, moderator Justin Doubleday will discuss with agency and industry leaders.

The seller of cookware and home furnishings warned investors that inflation and weaker demand could hurt its business.

Foot Locker Inc., up $2.88 to $35.88.

The shoe store raised its profit and revenue forecasts for the year.

Gap Inc., up 96 cents to $13.67.

The retailer beat Wall Street’s third-quarter financial forecasts.

Farfetch Ltd., down $1.03 to $8.11.

The online luxury fashion company reported weak third-quarter financial results.

Palo Alto Networks Inc., up $10.92 to $167.48.

        Read more: Business News

The security software maker beat Wall Street’s fiscal first-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Hess Corp., down $2.68 to $143.99.

Energy companies fell along with prices for crude oil.

Keysight Technologies Inc., up $5.87 to $171.90.

The electronic measurement technology gave investors an encouraging profit and revenue forecast.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News Technology News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

11|24 Microsoft Power Platform Virtual...
11|24 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
11|24 Microsoft Power Platform Virtual...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories