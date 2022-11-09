Senseonics: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

GERMANTOWN, Md. (AP) _ Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $60.4 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Germantown, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents. The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 4 cents per share. The medical technology company posted revenue of $4.6 million in the... READ MORE

GERMANTOWN, Md. (AP) _ Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $60.4 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Germantown, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 4 cents per share.

The medical technology company posted revenue of $4.6 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.1 million.

Senseonics expects full-year revenue in the range of $15 million to $17 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SENS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SENS

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.