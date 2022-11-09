On Air: On DoD with Jared Serbu
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Senseonics: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
November 9, 2022 5:04 am
< a min read
      

GERMANTOWN, Md. (AP) _ Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $60.4 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Germantown, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 4 cents per share.

The medical technology company posted revenue of $4.6 million in the...

READ MORE

GERMANTOWN, Md. (AP) _ Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $60.4 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Germantown, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 4 cents per share.

The medical technology company posted revenue of $4.6 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.1 million.

        Insight by Technomile: Behind every successful federal contractor is a contract management team that deftly blends human and technology expertise to gather institutional knowledge, offer critical customer insights and drive revenue. Find out how they do it!

Senseonics expects full-year revenue in the range of $15 million to $17 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SENS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SENS

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

11|15 Tyndall AFB Tech Expo
11|15 Reporting Requirements Made Easy with...
11|15 Keeping the Government Workforce...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories