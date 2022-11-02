Sinclair: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HUNT VALLEY, Md. (AP) _ Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (SBGI) on Wednesday reported profit of $21 million in its third quarter. The Hunt Valley, Maryland-based company said it had profit of 32 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 36 cents per share. The television broadcasting company posted revenue of $843 million in the period. _____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SBGI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SBGI

