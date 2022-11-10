Theriva Biologics: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
The Associated Press
November 10, 2022 5:03 pm
ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) _ Theriva Biologics, Inc. (TOVX) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.9 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Rockville, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 33 cents.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TOVX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TOVX

