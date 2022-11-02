United Therapeutics: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) _ United Therapeutics Corp. (UTHR) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $239.3 million. The Silver Spring, Maryland-based company said it had net income of $4.91 per share. The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.56 per share. The drugmaker posted revenue of $516 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks... READ MORE

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) _ United Therapeutics Corp. (UTHR) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $239.3 million.

The Silver Spring, Maryland-based company said it had net income of $4.91 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.56 per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $516 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $492.9 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UTHR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UTHR

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.