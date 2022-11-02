On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

United Therapeutics: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
November 2, 2022 6:05 am
< a min read
      

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) _ United Therapeutics Corp. (UTHR) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $239.3 million.

The Silver Spring, Maryland-based company said it had net income of $4.91 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.56 per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $516 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks...

READ MORE

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) _ United Therapeutics Corp. (UTHR) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $239.3 million.

The Silver Spring, Maryland-based company said it had net income of $4.91 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.56 per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $516 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $492.9 million.

        Insight by Technomile: Behind every successful federal contractor is a contract management team that deftly blends human and technology expertise to gather institutional knowledge, offer critical customer insights and drive revenue. Find out how they do it!

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UTHR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UTHR

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

11|8 Western Hemisphere Maritime Security
11|8 Giving Your SaaS Apps Flexibility With...
11|8 Overcoming API Security Challenges with...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories