Urban One: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
November 3, 2022 6:59 am
SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) _ Urban One Inc. (UONEK) on Thursday reported profit of $4.2 million in its third quarter.

The Silver Spring, Maryland-based company said it had profit of 8 cents per share.

The broadcast media company that serves African-American and urban listeners posted revenue of $121.4 million in the period.

