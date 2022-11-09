On Air: On DoD with Jared Serbu
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Walker & Dunlop: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
November 9, 2022 6:08 am
< a min read
      

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) _ Walker & Dunlop Inc. (WD) on Wednesday reported earnings of $46.8 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had net income of $1.40.

The provider of commercial real estate financial services posted revenue of $315.6 million in the period.

_____

        Insight by National Government Services: Providing equitable government services, particularly in health care, that offer equally great CX is a focus for numerous federal agencies. We get a temperature check on these efforts from the CDC, CMC, HRSA, OMB and SAMHSA.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WD

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

11|15 Tyndall AFB Tech Expo
11|15 Reporting Requirements Made Easy with...
11|15 Keeping the Government Workforce...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories