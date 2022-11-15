On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Walmart, Energizer rise; Bird Global, Getty Images fall

The Associated Press
November 15, 2022 4:14 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

Walmart Inc., up $9.05 to $147.44.

The retailer reported strong third-quarter financial results and raised its profit forecast for the year.

Home Depot Inc., up $5.01 to $311.93.

The home-improvement retailer beat Wall Street’s third-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Azenta Inc., up $10.17 to $56.75.

The maker of technology for the life sciences industry reported strong fiscal fourth-quarter earnings and revenue.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc., up $4.93 to $27.40.

The solar energy equipment supplier gave investors an encouraging financial forecast.

UiPath Inc., up $1.36 to $13.41.

The automation software company gave investors an encouraging revenue update and announced job cuts.

Bird Global Inc., down 7 cents to 29 cents.

The electric scooter company withdrew its revenue forecast.

Getty Images Holdings Inc., down $1.11 to $5.86.

The visual media company reported a surprising third-quarter loss and weak revenue.

Energizer Holdings Inc., up $2.26 to $31.86.

The battery and personal care products company beat analysts’ fiscal fourth-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

Top Stories