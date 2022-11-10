Xometry: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
DERWOOD, Md. (AP) _ Xometry Inc. (XMTR) on Thursday reported a loss of $15 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Derwood, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 32 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 34 cents per share.

The marketplace for on-demand manufacturing posted revenue of $103.6 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $102.7 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on XMTR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/XMTR

