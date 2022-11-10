Xometry: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DERWOOD, Md. (AP) _ Xometry Inc. (XMTR) on Thursday reported a loss of $15 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Derwood, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 32 cents. The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 34 cents per share. The marketplace for on-demand manufacturing posted revenue of $103.6 million in the period, also... READ MORE

DERWOOD, Md. (AP) _ Xometry Inc. (XMTR) on Thursday reported a loss of $15 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Derwood, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 32 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 34 cents per share.

The marketplace for on-demand manufacturing posted revenue of $103.6 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $102.7 million.

