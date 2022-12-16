Adobe, Maxar rise; Krispy Kreme, Sunrun fall

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:
Adobe Inc., up $9.83 to $338.54.
The software company’s fiscal fourth-quarter earnings beat Wall Street forecasts.
United States Steel Corp., up $1.36 to $25.
The steel maker’s fourth-quarter earnings forecast surpassed analysts’ expectations.
Krispy Kreme Inc., down $1.56 to $11.74.
Investors were disappointed by the donut chain’s growth forecasts.
D.R. Horton Inc., down $1.07 to $89.38.
The homebuilder is buying the homebuilding operations of Riggins Custom Homes for about $107 million in cash.
Maxar Technologies Inc., up $28.83 to $51.93.
Private equity company Advent International is buying the satellite maker.
Marathon Oil Corp., down 53 cents to $27.33.
Energy stocks slipped along with falling U.S. crude oil prices.
Sunrun Inc., down $2.17 to $29.16.
Solar energy companies fell after the California Public Utilities Commission voted to reduce credits for rooftop solar panels.
Guardant Health Inc., down $11.20 to $30.06.
Investors were disappointed by an update on a potential colon cancer test.
