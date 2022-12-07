Argan: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) _ Argan Inc. (AGX) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $7.8 million. The Rockville, Maryland-based company said it had profit of 56 cents per share. The builder of energy plants posted revenue of $117.9 million in the period. Argan shares have declined nearly 4% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $37.25, a decline of roughly 9% in the last 12... READ MORE

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) _ Argan Inc. (AGX) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $7.8 million.

The Rockville, Maryland-based company said it had profit of 56 cents per share.

The builder of energy plants posted revenue of $117.9 million in the period.

Argan shares have declined nearly 4% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $37.25, a decline of roughly 9% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AGX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AGX

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.