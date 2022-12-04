Trending:
Atlanta house fire kills 2 during gas leak in front yard

The Associated Press
December 4, 2022 12:24 pm
ATLANTA (AP) — An Atlanta house fire killed two people over the weekend and the National Transportation Safety Board is investigating, the agency announced Sunday.

The fire involved natural gas, according to a tweet from the NTSB, which investigates pipeline mishaps.

A fire department statement said crews responded to a northwest Atlanta home around 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 3, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. Atlanta Fire Rescue Department officials said a gas leak was found in the front yard after crews extinguished the heavy blaze.

Other news reports said Atlanta Gas Light, the largest natural gas distributor in the Southeast, attributed the cause of the fire to the leak. Fire officials said the origins were still under investigation.

