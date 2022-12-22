On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
CarMax, Micron fall; MillerKnoll, Cleveland-Cliffs rise

The Associated Press
December 22, 2022
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

CarMax Inc., down $2.17 to $57.20.

The used car dealership chain’s third-quarter earnings and revenue fell short of analysts’ forecasts.

Micron Technology Inc., down $1.76 to $49.43.

The chipmaker gave investors a weak financial forecast and said it is reducing its workforce by 10%.

Under Armour Inc., down 15 cents to $8.48.

The sports apparel company named Marriott International executive Stephanie Linnartz as its new CEO.

MillerKnoll Inc., up $2.58 to $20.85.

The furniture maker reported strong fiscal second-quarter financial results.

LiveRamp Holdings Inc., up $1.33 to $23.18.

The data-services company increased its stock buyback program by $100 million.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc., up $1.79 to $16.92.

The mining company gave investors an encouraging update on prices and costs.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., down 39 cents to $4.91.

The movie theater operator announced plans to raise $110 million and is proposing a reverse stock split.

TuSimple Holdings Inc., down 16 cents to $1.26.

The self-driving truck company is laying off a quarter of its workforce as part of a restructuring plan.

