Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press
December 7, 2022 3:13 pm
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery fell $2.24 to $72.01 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for February delivery fell $2.18 to $77.17 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for January delivery fell 7 cents to $2.08 a gallon. January heating oil fell 14 cents to $2.78 a gallon. January natural gas rose 25 cents to $5.72 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery rose $15.60 to $1,798 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 58...

Gold for February delivery rose $15.60 to $1,798 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 58 cents to $22.92 an ounce and March copper rose 4 cents to $3.86 a pound.

The dollar fell to 136.31 Japanese yen from 136.91 yen. The euro rose to $1.0514 from $1.0464.

Top Stories