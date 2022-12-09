On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press
December 9, 2022
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery fell 44 cents to $71.02 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for February delivery fell 5 cents to $76.10 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for January delivery rose 1 cent to $2.06 a gallon. January heating oil fell 9 cents to $2.79 a gallon. January natural gas rose 28 cents to $6.25 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery rose $9.20 to $1,810.70 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 47 cents to $23.72 an ounce and March copper was unchanged at $3.88 a pound.

The dollar fell to 136.48 Japanese yen from 136.69 yen. The euro fell to $1.0546 from $1.0559.

