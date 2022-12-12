On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press
December 12, 2022 3:24 pm
< a min read
      

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery rose $2.15 to $73.17 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for February delivery rose $1.89 to $77.99 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for January delivery rose 2 cents to $2.08 a gallon. January heating oil rose 17 cents to $2.97 a gallon. January natural gas rose 34 cents to $6.59 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery fell $18.40 to $1,792.30 an ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 31...

READ MORE

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery rose $2.15 to $73.17 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for February delivery rose $1.89 to $77.99 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for January delivery rose 2 cents to $2.08 a gallon. January heating oil rose 17 cents to $2.97 a gallon. January natural gas rose 34 cents to $6.59 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery fell $18.40 to $1,792.30 an ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 31 cents to $23.40 an ounce and March copper fell 8 cents to $3.80 a pound.

The dollar rose to 137.78 Japanese yen from 136.48 yen. The euro fell to $1.0523 from $1.0546.

        Insight by GEHA: Get helpful pointers as you make 2023 FEHB selections this open season! In our exclusive Federal News Network ebook, we share details on what’s changing and what’s new, along with tips from benefits experts and links to OPM resources. Download it now!

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News