Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press
December 16, 2022 3:24 pm
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery fell $1.82 to $74.29 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for February delivery fell $2.17 to $79.04 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for January delivery fell 4 cents to $2.13 a gallon. January heating oil fell 16 cents to $3.12 a gallon. January natural gas fell 37 cents to $6.60 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery rose $12.40 to $1,800.20 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 2 cents to $23.33 an ounce and March copper was unchanged at $3.76 a pound.

The dollar fell to 136.56 Japanese yen from 137.76 yen. The euro fell to $1.0600 from $1.0632.

Top Stories