On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press
December 20, 2022 3:14 pm
< a min read
      

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery rose 90 cents to $76.09 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for February delivery rose 19 cents to $79.99 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for January delivery rose 4 cents to $2.22 a gallon. January heating oil rose 1 cent to $3.06 a gallon. January natural gas fell 52 cents to $5.33 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery rose $27.70 to $1,825.40 an ounce. Silver for March delivery...

READ MORE

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery rose 90 cents to $76.09 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for February delivery rose 19 cents to $79.99 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for January delivery rose 4 cents to $2.22 a gallon. January heating oil rose 1 cent to $3.06 a gallon. January natural gas fell 52 cents to $5.33 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery rose $27.70 to $1,825.40 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose $1.07 to $24.27 an ounce and March copper rose 2 cents to $3.80 a pound.

The dollar fell to 131.50 Japanese yen from 136.99 yen. The euro rose to $1.0620 from $1.0604.

        Insight by Risk Recon, a Mastercard Company: Software supply chair risk management isn’t just for DoD and the Intelligence Community anymore. Get a primer on implementing SCRM from CISA’s Bob Costello, OMB’s Chris DeRusha and State’s Zetra Batiste. Download today!

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News