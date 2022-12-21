On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press
December 21, 2022 3:08 pm
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for February delivery rose $2.06 to $78.29 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for February delivery rose $2.21 to $82.20 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for January delivery rose 4 cents to $2.26 a gallon. January heating oil rose 8 cents to $3.14 a gallon. January natural gas was unchanged at $5.33 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery was unchanged at $1,825.40 an ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 8 cents...

Gold for February delivery was unchanged at $1,825.40 an ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 8 cents to $24.19 an ounce and March copper rose 1 cent to $3.81 a pound.

The dollar rose to 132.20 Japanese yen from 131.50 yen. The euro fell to $1.0612 from $1.0620.

