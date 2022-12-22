On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press
December 22, 2022
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for February delivery fell 80 cents to $77.49 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for February delivery fell $1.22 to $80.98 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for January delivery fell 1 cent to $2.25 a gallon. January heating oil fell 1 cent to $3.13 a gallon. January natural gas fell 33 cents to $5 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery fell $30.10 $1,795.30 an ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 57 cents to $23.62 an ounce and March copper fell 5 cents to $3.76 a pound.

The dollar rose to 132.42 Japanese yen from 132.20 yen. The euro fell to $1.0593 from $1.0612.

Top Stories