Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press
December 23, 2022 3:11 pm
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for February delivery rose $2.07 to $79.56 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for February delivery rose $2.94 to $83.92 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for January delivery rose 13 cents to $2.38 a gallon. January heating oil rose 14 cents to $3.27 a gallon. January natural gas rose 8 cents to $5.08 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery rose $8.90 to $1,804.20 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 30 cents to $23.92 an ounce and March copper rose 5 cents to $3.81 a pound.

The dollar rose to 132.87 Japanese yen from 132.42 yen. The euro rose to $1.0620 from $1.0593.

