Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press
December 29, 2022 3:33 pm
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for February delivery fell 56 cents to $78.40 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for February delivery fell $1 to $82.26 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for January delivery rose 1 cent to $2.37 a gallon. January heating oil fell 7 cents to $3.31 a gallon. February natural gas fell 15 cents to $4.56 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery rose $10.20 to $1,826 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 41 cents to $24.25 an ounce and March copper fell 2 cents to $3.82 a pound.

The dollar fell to 132.90 Japanese yen from 134.38 yen. The euro rose to $1.0677 from $1.0617.

