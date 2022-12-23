On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Exxon Mobil, Newmont rise; Mission Produce, Nutanix fall

The Associated Press
December 23, 2022 4:21 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

News Corp., up 49 cents to $18.56.

Michael Bloomberg is reportedly interested in buying Dow Jones from the media company.

Mission Produce Inc., down $2.22 to $12.39.

Mission Produce Inc., down $2.22 to $12.39.

The avocado producer reported weak fiscal fourth-quarter financial results.

Nutanix Inc., down $2.23 to $25.69.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has reportedly ended buyout talks with the enterprise cloud platform services provider.

Exxon Mobil Corp., up $2.80 to $108.68.

Energy companies gained ground along with rising crude oil prices.

Newmont Corp., up 35 cents to $47.85.

The gold producer rose along with prices for the precious metal.

United Airlines Holdings Inc., up 11 cents to $38.39.

Airline stocks were unsettled as a winter storm forces flight cancellations throughout the U.S.

Carnival Corp. down 7 cents to $7.81.

Consumers are tempering spending, which could hurt travel companies and other non-essential services and goods.

Tesla Inc., down $2.20 to $123.15.

CEO Elon Musk said he will not sell shares of the electric vehicle maker next year.

