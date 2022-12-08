On Air: Ask the CIO
FTC sues to block Microsoft-Activision Blizzard $69B merger

The Associated Press
December 8, 2022 2:23 pm
The Federal Trade Commission said Thursday it is suing to block Microsoft’s planned $69 billion takeover of video game company Activision Blizzard, saying it could suppress competitors to its Xbox game consoles and its growing games subscription business.

The FTC voted 3-1 to issue the complaint after a closed-door meeting, with the three Democratic commissioners voting in favor and the sole Republican voting against. A fifth seat on the panel is vacant after another Republican left earlier this year.

