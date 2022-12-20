On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
FuelCell, Wells Fargo fall; Steelcase, Blucora rise

The Associated Press
December 20, 2022 4:14 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

Blucora Inc., up $2.78 to $25.34.

The wealth management company completed the sale of its TaxAct tax prep software.

Wells Fargo & Co., down 84 cents to $40.98.

The bank will pay $3.7 billion to settle charges that it charged illegal fees and interest on auto loans and mortgages and levied overdraft fees incorrectly.

Steelcase Inc., up 60 cents to $6.85.

The office furniture maker gave investors a strong earnings forecast.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., up $1.70 to $62.24.

The insurance company increased its stock buyback program to $1 billion.

Steel Dynamics Inc., up $1.66 to $103.20.

The steel producer and metals recycler will join the S&P 500 on Dec. 22.

Lucid Group Inc., unchanged at $7.23.

The electric vehicle maker said it raised about $1.5 billion through a stock offering.

FuelCell Energy Inc., down 61 cents to $2.65.

The fuel cell power plant maker reported disappointing fiscal fourth-quarter financial results.

Gilead Sciences Inc., down $1.65 to $84.77.

The drug developer is buying biotechnology company Tmunity Therapeutics.

