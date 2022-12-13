Greater Mid-Atlantic News Digest 1 p.m.

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select Mid-Atlantic stories. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s complete coverage of the Mid-Atlantic region, covering North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland and Delaware, and the rest of the world, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to 919-510-8937, 202-641-9660, 410-837-8315, 804-643-6646 or metro@ap.org. AP-Mid-Atlantic Acting News Editor Jonathan Drew can be reached at 919-510-8937 or... READ MORE

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select Mid-Atlantic stories. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s complete coverage of the Mid-Atlantic region, covering North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland and Delaware, and the rest of the world, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org

Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to 919-510-8937, 202-641-9660, 410-837-8315, 804-643-6646 or metro@ap.org. AP-Mid-Atlantic Acting News Editor Jonathan Drew can be reached at 919-510-8937 or jdrew@ap.org.

For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or 877-836-9477.

This information is not for publication or broadcast, and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Coverage Plan will keep you up to date. All times are Eastern unless specified otherwise.

NORTH CAROLINA

BOOM AEROSPACE ENGINE

DALLAS — Aviation startup Boom Aerospace has lined up contractors to help design an engine for its supersonic plane. The company said Tuesday that Florida Turbine Technologies will design the engines, and a division of General Electric will also provide expertise. Boom says it plans to carry passengers on supersonic planes by the end of the decade, but there are plenty of skeptics in aviation circles, much of it because the company’s deal to work with Rolls Royce on an engine fell through. American Airlines and United Airlines have made deposits on future Overtures — although the airlines won’t say how much they put down. By David Koenig. SENT: 400 words, photo.

____

VIRGINIA

SPECIAL ELECTION-VIRGINIA

RICHMOND, Va. — Two more Virginia state lawmakers on Tuesday jumped into the crowded field of candidates seeking to replace U.S. Rep. A. Donald McEachin, who died last month. By Sarah Rankin. Upcoming: 600 words by 3 p.m. with photos

MASK MANDATES

Disabled students can request that their peers be required to wear masks in class in twelve Virginia schools under the terms of settlement reached Monday. By Matthew Barakat. UPCOMING : 400 words.

EDUCATION-SOCIAL MEDIA

PHOENIX — Scrutiny from conservatives around teaching about race, gender and sexuality has made many teachers reluctant to discuss issues that touch on cultural divides. To fill in gaps, some students are looking to social media, where online personalities, nonprofit organizations and teachers are experimenting with ways to connect with them outside the confines of school. The platform has opened new opportunities for educators looking to expand students’ worldviews. Isis Spann, for one, turned to developing digital content after officials in a South Carolina school system discouraged her from sharing stories about some civil rights movement figures with her kindergarten students. By Cheyanne Mumphrey. SENT: 870 words, photos.

IN BRIEF:

— DELEGATE DIES — A Republican member of Virginia’s House of Delegates and former state trooper has died.

____

MARYLAND/DELAWARE

PANDEMIC-ENDURING PURSUITS

NEW YORK — Dusting off old musical instruments, more meaningfully appreciating the outdoors, dumping the hair dye and letting the gray fly forever. A look at pandemic passions that for some are here to stay. By Leanne Italie. SENT: 1,130 words, photos.

____

SPORTS

BKC–NORTH CAROLINA A&T-HOUSTON

HOUSTON — The fifth-ranked Houston Cougars look to bounce back after their first loss when they host North Carolina A&T. UPCOMING: 600 words. Photos.

BKC–NORTH CAROLINA CENTRAL-LSU

North Carolina Central plays LSU at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. UPCOMING: 150 words, more on merit.

IN BRIEF:

BKC–UNC ASHEVILLE-SOUTH CAROLINA STATE

UNC Asheville plays South Carolina State at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center. UPCOMING: 150 words, more on merit.

BKC–COPPIN STATE-GEORGE WASHINGTON

Coppin State plays George Washington at Charles E. Smith Athletic Center. UPCOMING: 150 words, more on merit.

BKC–FURMAN-NORTH CAROLINA STATE

Furman plays North Carolina State at PNC Arena. UPCOMING: 150 words, more on merit.

BKC–MARSHALL-UNC GREENSBORO

Marshall plays UNC Greensboro at Greensboro Coliseum. UPCOMING: 150 words, more on merit.

BKC–THE CITADEL-NORTH CAROLINA

The Citadel plays North Carolina at Dean Smith Center. UPCOMING: 150 words, more on merit.

BKC–FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON-RICHMOND

Fairleigh Dickinson plays Richmond at Robins Center. UPCOMING: 150 words, more on merit.

BKC–UMBC-LOYOLA (MD)

UMBC plays Loyola (MD) at Reitz Arena. UPCOMING: 150 words, more on merit.

HKN–HURRICANES-RED WINGS

DETROIT — The Carolina Hurricanes visit the Detroit Red Wings. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos. Game starts 7:30 p.m.

____

LOCALIZATION:

MARRIAGE RIGHTS-LOCALIZE IT — The U.S. House of Representatives is expected to vote soon to ensure that same-sex and interracial marriages are recognized as legal unions, even if the U.S. Supreme Court reverses a 2015 ruling that legalized gay marriage nationwide. We offer tips and resources for localizing the story. Find the latest Localize It guides here.

____

VIDEO

SEC charges former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried

US pressured to deliver at African leaders summit

Widow reacts as Lockerbie suspect appears in US court

Wintry weather affects mountains around Los Angeles

____

AUDIO

US inflation slowed sharply to 7.1% over past 12 months

SEC charges former FTX CEO with defrauding crypto investors

From blizzards to tornadoes, US braces for wild weather week

Ram recalls 1.4M trucks; tailgates can open unexpectedly

____

U.S. STORIES

WINTER WEATHER – A massive storm blowing across the country spawned tornadoes in parts of Oklahoma and Texas, including the Dallas-Fort Worth area, as much of the central United States from the Rocky Mountains to the Midwest braced for blizzard-like conditions. Developing.

FTX-BANKMAN-FRIED ARRESTED — The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has charged the former CEO of failed cryptocurrency firm FTX with orchestrating a scheme to defraud investors. An SEC complaint filed alleges that Sam Bankman-Fried raised more than $1.8 billion from equity investors since May 2019 by promoting FTX as a safe, responsible platform for trading crypto assets. Developing. With FTX-BANKMAN-FRIED-CONGRESS — Lawmakers to hold FTX hearing despite former CEO arrest.

BIDEN-GAY MARRIAGE — President Joe Biden will sign gay marriage legislation, enshrining protections for same-sex unions into federal law. SENT: 580 words, photo. UPCOMING: Event at 3:30 p.m. ET.

NEWTOWN SHOOTING-ANNIVERSARY — The families of the 20 children and six educators killed at the Sandy Hook Elementary School on Dec. 14, 2012, will mark a decade without them. SENT: 1,300 words, photos, video.

____

STORYSHARE

NEW FROM THE AP: CLIMATE STORYSHARE NETWORK

Looking for more state news and photos? Sign up to participate in AP StoryShare, an online platform at storyshare.ap.org where news organizations from a growing list of states share content. We also have topical networks with reporting dedicated to education (K-12 and higher ed) and Indigenous peoples, shared by news organizations around the country. Our latest topical network: AP StoryShare-Climate, focused on climate change coverage from across the U.S. Access is free for AP members. For account information, contact Jennifer Lehman at jlehman@ap.org and Larry Rosenthal at lrosenthal@ap.org

_____________________

If you have photos of regional or statewide interest, please send them to the AP state photo center in New York, 888-273-6867. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or 877-836-9477.

_____________________

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.