Business News

Horizon Therapeutics, Microsoft rise; Rivian falls

The Associated Press
December 12, 2022 4:12 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

Horizon Therapeutics, up $15.07 to $112.36.

The drugmaker agreed to be acquired by Amgen for more than $26 billion.

Weber Inc., up $1.51 to $8.01.

The grill maker agreed to be taken private by BDT Capital Partners in a deal that values the company at about $3.7 billion.

Coupa Software Inc., up $16.56 to $78.65.

The company agreed to be taken private by investment firm Thoma Bravo for about $8 billion.

Microsoft Corp., up $7.09 to $252.51.

The tech giant is buying a 4% stake in the parent company of the London Stock Exchange as part of a partnership deal.

Rivian Automotive Inc., down $1.68 to $25.61.

The electric vehicle maker said it was suspending talks on creating a partnership with Mercedes-Benz on making electric vans in Europe.

Kellogg Co., up $1.70 to $74.04.

The cereal maker authorized a $1.5 billion stock buyback program.

Boston Scientific Corp., up 90 cents to $47.13.

The medical technology company offered to acquire up to 65% of the Chinese medical tech company Acotec.

AutoNation Inc., up 82 cents to $117.06.

The car dealer said it would acquire RepairSmith, a mobile auto repair and maintenance company, for $190 million.

