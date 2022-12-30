On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

How major US stock indexes fared Friday 12/30/2022

The Associated Press
December 30, 2022 4:19 pm
< a min read
      

Stocks are closing out 2022 with more losses, giving the S&P 500 its worst year since 2008.

The benchmark index fell 0.3% Friday, the last trading day of the year, leaving it down 19.4% for the year. The technology-heavy Nasdaq and the Dow also fell and ended the year in the red.

The Fed’s battle against inflation will likely remain investors’ overarching concern in 2023, according to analysts. When Wall Street reopens after...

READ MORE

Stocks are closing out 2022 with more losses, giving the S&P 500 its worst year since 2008.

The benchmark index fell 0.3% Friday, the last trading day of the year, leaving it down 19.4% for the year. The technology-heavy Nasdaq and the Dow also fell and ended the year in the red.

The Fed’s battle against inflation will likely remain investors’ overarching concern in 2023, according to analysts. When Wall Street reopens after another long holiday weekend, investors will have several big updates on the employment market to digest in the first week of the new year.

On Friday:

        Insight by Ivanti: Cyber threats continue to become more sophisticated and pose a threat to agencies. But how can cyber security strategies evolve with the threats themselves? During this exclusive webinar, moderator Tom Temin will discuss new strategies to combat cyber threats with agency and industry leaders.

The S&P 500 fell 9.78 points, or 0.3%, to 3,839.50.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 73.55 points, or 0.2%, to 33,147.25.

The Nasdaq fell 11.61 points, or 0.1%, to 10,466.48.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 5 points, or 0.3%, to 1,761.25.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 5.32 points, or 0.1%.

The Dow is down 56.68 points, or 0.2%.

The Nasdaq is down 31.38 points, or 0.3%.

        Read more: Business News

The Russell 2000 is up 0.31 points, or less than 0.1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 926.68 points, or 19.4%.

The Dow is down 3,191.05 points, or 8.8%.

The Nasdaq is down 5,178.49 points, or 33.1%.

The Russell 2000 is down 484.07 points, or 21.6%.

        Sign up for our daily newsletter so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|5 CES 2023
1|5 Regaining the Spectrum Offensive
1|5 CrowdStrike Coffee Chat Live Coaching:...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories