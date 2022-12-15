On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
How major US stock indexes fared Thursday 12/15/2022

The Associated Press
December 15, 2022
Stocks tumbled in the U.S. and Europe as investors grew increasingly concerned that the Federal Reserve and other central banks are willing to risk a recession to bring inflation under control.

The S&P 500 fell 2.5% Thursday, erasing its gains from early in the week. The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite and the Dow also fell.

A day earlier, the Fed said interest rates will need to go higher than previously expected in order to...

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 fell 99.57 points, or 2.5%, to 3,895.75.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 764.13 points, or 2.2%, to 33,202.22.

The Nasdaq fell 360.36 points, or 3.2%, to 10,810.53.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 45.85 points, or 2.5%, to 1,774.61.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 38.63 points, or 1%.

The Dow is down 274.24 points, or 0.8%.

The Nasdaq is down 194.09 points, or 1.8%.

The Russell 2000 is down 22.06 points, or 1.2%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 870.43 points, or 18.3%.

The Dow is down 3,136.08 points, or 8.6%.

The Nasdaq is down 4,834.44 points, or 30.9%.

The Russell 2000 is down 470.71 points, or 21%.

