How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday 12/21/2022

The Associated Press
December 21, 2022 4:21 pm
Stocks rose on Wall Street, lifting major indexes into the green for the week as investors welcomed a report showing consumer confidence is holding up better than expected.

That’s despite the Federal Reserve’s campaign to fight inflation by reining in the economy with sharp increases in interest rates.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average got help from Nike, which soared after reporting better-than-expected results.

Technology stocks were among the big winners. Energy stocks...

Technology stocks were among the big winners. Energy stocks gained ground along with rising oil prices.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 rose 56.82 points, or 1.5%, to 3,878.44.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 526.74 points, or 1.6%, to 33,376.48.

The Nasdaq rose 162.26 points, or 1.5%, to 10,709.37.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 28.92 points, or 1.7%, to 1,776.94.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 26.08 points, or 0.7%.

The Dow is up 456.02 points, or 1.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 3.96 points, or less than 0.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 13.52 points, or 0.8%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 887.74 points, or 18.6%.

The Dow is down 2,961.82 points, or 8.2%.

The Nasdaq is down 4,935.60 points, or 31.5%.

The Russell 2000 is down 468.37 points, or 20.9%.

