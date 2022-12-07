On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday 12/7/2022

The Associated Press
December 7, 2022 4:21 pm
More weakness in tech stocks sent Wall Street mostly lower after another day of wobbly trading.

The S&P 500 ended 0.2% lower Wednesday, its fifth straight loss. The Nasdaq, which is heavily weighted with tech companies, lost 0.5%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended just barely in the green. Treasury yields fell.

Campbell Soup rose after reporting earnings and revenue that easily beat analysts’ forecasts. Carvana plunged as fears grew that the online car seller could file for bankruptcy. Crude oil prices fell again. More data on inflation and consumer sentiment is due at the end of the week.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 fell 7.34 points, or 0.2%, to 3,933.92.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.58 points, or less than 0.1%, to 33,597.92.

The Nasdaq fell 56.34 points, or 0.5%, to 10,958.55.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 5.67 points, or 0.3%, to 1,806.90.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 137.78 points, or 3.4%.

The Dow is down 831.96 points, or 2.4%.

The Nasdaq is down 502.94 points, or 4.4%.

The Russell 2000 is down 85.94 points, or 4.5%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 832.26 points, or 17.5%.

The Dow is down 2,740.38 points, or 7.5%.

The Nasdaq is down 4,686.42 points, or 30%.

The Russell 2000 is down 438.41 points, or 19.5%.

Top Stories