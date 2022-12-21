Indexes___________________________Close_____Dly Chg___Week Chg__Ytd Chg

Balanced Fund 14775.54 + .86 – 1.79 – 13.60
Corporate A-Rated Debt 2095.68 + .64 – 1.37 – 14.65
Emerging Markets 337.86 + .76 – 1.45 – 22.01
Equity Income Fund 16878.41 + 1.35 – 1.87 – 5.37
GNMA 703.18 + .40 – .86 – 9.60
General Municipal Debt 1375.64 – .13 – .82 – 10.55
Gold Fund 322.43 + 1.33 – .45 – 12.79
High Current Yield 2367.38 + .55 – .94 – 9.18
High Yield Municipal 647.10 – .17 – 1.30 – 13.18
International Fund 2102.80 + 1.03 – 2.36 – 16.64
Science and Technology Fund 3739.14 + 1.66 – 4.36 – 34.66
Short Investment Grade 375.41 + .08 – .03 – 3.69
Short Municipal 189.44 – .11 – 1.92
US Government 639.46 + .17 – 1.02 – 11.93
