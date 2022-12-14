Indexes___________________________Close_____Dly Chg___Week Chg__Ytd Chg

Balanced Fund 15040.79 – .21 + 1.00 – 12.05
Corporate A-Rated Debt 2121.86 + .08 – .16 – 13.58
Emerging Markets 341.86 + .10 + 1.02 – 21.09
Equity Income Fund 17193.27 – .47 + 1.21 – 3.60
Balanced Fund 15040.79 – .21 + 1.00 – 12.05
Corporate A-Rated Debt 2121.86 + .08 – .16 – 13.58
Emerging Markets 341.86 + .10 + 1.02 – 21.09
Equity Income Fund 17193.27 – .47 + 1.21 – 3.60
GNMA 708.84 + .34 + .31 – 8.88
General Municipal Debt 1387.43 + .03 + .28 – 9.78
Gold Fund 323.64 – .46 + 1.02 – 12.46
High Current Yield 2391.55 + .08 + 1.19 – 8.25
High Yield Municipal 655.47 – .06 + .30 – 12.06
International Fund 2144.77 – .44 + 1.70 – 14.98
Science and Technology Fund 3922.79 – .26 + 4.07 – 31.45
Short Investment Grade 375.53 + .09 + .27 – 3.66
Short Municipal 189.60 – .04 – .05 – 1.84
US Government 647.23 + .36 + .04 – 10.86
-0-
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.