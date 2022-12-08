Liquidity Services: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) _ Liquidity Services Inc. (LQDT) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $8.3 million. On a per-share basis, the Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had profit of 25 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 19 cents per share. The surplus equipment company posted revenue of $75.2 million in the period. For the year, the company reported profit of $40.3 million, or $1.20 per share. Revenue was reported as $280.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Liquidity Services expects its per-share earnings to range from 9 cents to 18 cents.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LQDT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LQDT

