On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Liquidity Services: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
December 8, 2022 7:09 am
< a min read
      

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) _ Liquidity Services Inc. (LQDT) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $8.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had profit of 25 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 19 cents per share.

The surplus equipment company posted revenue of $75.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $40.3 million, or $1.20 per share. Revenue was reported as $280.1 million.

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) _ Liquidity Services Inc. (LQDT) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $8.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had profit of 25 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 19 cents per share.

The surplus equipment company posted revenue of $75.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $40.3 million, or $1.20 per share. Revenue was reported as $280.1 million.

        Insight by Apptio: As cloud services become enmeshed within the IT enterprise, tracking costs in near-real time and determining TCO become critical. In this Special Bulletin Review, we talk with officials at DLA, OPM, Accenture and Apptio about how to make this transformative leap.

For the current quarter ending in December, Liquidity Services expects its per-share earnings to range from 9 cents to 18 cents.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LQDT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LQDT

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

12|14 Q4 Deltek GovWin IQ Customer Town Hall
12|14 Dashboard in a Day - Softcrylic
12|14 Dashboard In A Day - PragmaticWorks
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories