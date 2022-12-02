On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Marvell, Veeva fall; Smartsheet, PagerDuty rise

The Associated Press
December 2, 2022 4:17 pm
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

Marvell Technology Inc., down 68 cents to $44.72.

The chipmaker gave investors a weak financial forecast.

UiPath Inc., up $1.61 to $14.53.

        Insight by Rubrik: During this...

READ MORE

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

Marvell Technology Inc., down 68 cents to $44.72.

The chipmaker gave investors a weak financial forecast.

UiPath Inc., up $1.61 to $14.53.

        Federal News Network's Industry Exchange Cloud: How is your agency tracking, securing and effectively leveraging cloud? Join The Federal Drive’s Tom Temin as he talks with experts from Akamai, AWS, Commvault, Dell EMC, Pluralsight and ThunderCat Technology to offer the latest tactics and tips.

The enterprise automation software developer reported strong third-quarter earnings and revenue.

Veeva Systems Inc., down $16.52 to $174.90.

The provider of cloud-based software services for the life sciences industry gave investors a disappointing earnings forecast.

Ambarella Inc., up $2.45 to $76.38.

The video-compression chipmaker reported encouraging third-quarter financial results.

Asana Inc., down $1.89 to $16.19.

The work-management app operator’s revenue forecast for its current quarter fell short of analysts’ expectations.

Smartsheet Inc., up $5.39 to $37.90.

        Read more: Business News

The maker of a cloud-based work-management platform gave investors an encouraging financial forecast.

PagerDuty Inc., up $1.15 to $23.67.

The software developer reported encouraging third-quarter earnings.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc., down $14.69 to $98.87.

The Tennessee-based restaurant chain’s fiscal first-quarter earnings fell short of analysts’ forecasts.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News Technology News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

12|8 2nd Annual NDIA Southwest...
12|8 GSA Schedule - Top To Bottom
12|8 DoDIIS 2022 Webinar Series: High Trust...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories