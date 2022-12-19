Meta, L3Harris fall; Madrigal Pharmaceuticals rise

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

Tesla Inc., down 36 cents to $149.87.

A majority of Twitter users in a poll want the electric vehicle maker’s CEO, Elon Musk, to step down as head of the social media company.

L3Harris Technologies Inc., down $7.72 to $205.55.

The technology and communications company is buying Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings.

Equifax Inc., down 73 cents to $191.17.

The credit reporting company is offering to buy Boa Vista Serviços, the second largest consumer credit bureau in Brazil.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., down $1.26 to $185.09.

The insurance and risk-management company is buying NEK Insurance.

Meta Platforms Inc., down $4.95 to $114.48.

The European Union accused Facebook’s parent company of breaching antitrust rules by distorting competition in the online classified ads business.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc., up $171.03 to $234.83.

The drug developer gave investors an encouraging update on the development of a potential liver disease treatment.

Mesa Air Group Inc., unchanged at $1.17.

The regional airline plans to end operations with American Airlines and is finalizing a deal with United Airlines.

The Walt Disney Co., down $4.30 to $85.78.

The opening of “Avatar: The Way of Water” reportedly fell short of some estimates.

