On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Mexico minimum wage up to $10.5 per day, but inflation hits

The Associated Press
December 1, 2022 3:48 pm
< a min read
      

Mexico declared a 20% increase in the country’s daily minimum wage Thursday.

Starting next year, the basic minimum wage will be 207 pesos, or about $10.50, for an eight-hour day. That’s up from the current level of 172 pesos, or about $8.80 per day.

Stubbornly high inflation, however, is expected to eat into that increase. Inflation, especially for basic goods, ran at an average of about 9% this year, and is expected to...

READ MORE

Mexico declared a 20% increase in the country’s daily minimum wage Thursday.

Starting next year, the basic minimum wage will be 207 pesos, or about $10.50, for an eight-hour day. That’s up from the current level of 172 pesos, or about $8.80 per day.

Stubbornly high inflation, however, is expected to eat into that increase. Inflation, especially for basic goods, ran at an average of about 9% this year, and is expected to continue high next year.

Wages along the northern border, where prices are higher, will be set at 312 pesos, or about $16 per day. The changes announced Thursday will go into effect Jan. 1.

        Federal News Network's Industry Exchange Cloud: How is your agency tracking, securing and effectively leveraging cloud? Join The Federal Drive’s Tom Temin as he talks with experts from Akamai, AWS, Commvault, Dell EMC, Pluralsight and ThunderCat Technology to offer the latest tactics and tips.

The average wage in Mexico is about 1 1/2 times the daily minimum wage, but many people rely on informal-sector work for extra income.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

12|7 Nellis Nevada AFB Las Vegas Tech &...
12|7 The Fundamentals of Application...
12|7 Edge Computing: Bringing Mission from...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories