NRG Energy, Meta Platforms fall; Textron, Signet rise

The Associated Press
December 6, 2022 4:17 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

Gitlab Inc., up $3.62 to $41.95.

The software company reported strong third-quarter financial results.

NRG Energy Inc., down $6.16 to $34.68

The utility company is buying Vivint Smart Home for $2.8 billion in cash, along with $2.4 billion in assumed debt.

Signet Jewelers Ltd., up $11.71 to $69.54.

The owner of the Zales and Kay Jewelers chains raised its profit and revenue forecasts for the year.

Sumo Logic Inc., up 86 cents to $8.07.

The cloud-based data analytics company gave investors an encouraging financial forecast.

Funko Inc., down 1 cent to $10.38.

The maker of bobbleheads and other licensed collectible items changed CEOs in a leadership shakeup.

Textron Inc., up $3.67 to $73.57.

The maker of Cessna small planes and Bell helicopters won a helicopter contract with the U.S. Army.

Meta Platforms Inc., down $8.31 to $114.12.

Facebook’s targeted model for advertising reportedly faces potential restrictions in Europe.

Mirati Therapeutics Inc., down $21.23 to $71.52.

Investors were disappointed by a drug development update from the developer of cancer treatments.

