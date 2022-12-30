On Air: Leaders & Legends
Prosecutors charge 4th teenager in Mall of America shooting

The Associated Press
December 30, 2022 11:25 am
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Prosecutors have charged a fourth teenager in connection with a fatal shooting at the Mall of America, a news outlet reported Friday.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported that a 17-year-old was charged in Hennepin County District Court with second-degree murder and second-degree assault in the death of 19-year-old Johntae Hudson.

Police say Hudson was killed during an exchange of gunfire in the mall’s Nordstrom store on Dec. 23. A dispute between two groups of young men led to the gunfire, police said.

The shooting forced authorities to lock down the nation’s largest shopping center on one of the last days of the holiday shopping season.

Prosecutors have charged three other teenagers in the incident, including 18-year-old Taeshawn Adams Wright and two 17-year-olds. Wright faces counts of second-degree murder and second-degree assault. The two 17-year-olds have been charged with second-degree riot while armed with a dangerous weapon.

The Associated Press typically does not name juvenile criminal defendants.

Top Stories