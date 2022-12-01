On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Salesforce, Lands’ End fall; Splunk, Synopsys rise

The Associated Press
December 1, 2022 4:21 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

Salesforce Inc., down $13.25 to $147.00.

Bret Taylor is resigning as as Co-CEO of the customer-management software developer .

Synopsys Inc., up $18.30 to $357.84.

Synopsys Inc., up $18.30 to $357.84.

The maker of software to test and develop chips gave investors a strong profit forecast.

Snowflake Inc., up $11.14 to $154.04.

The cloud computing company beat analysts’ third-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

Splunk Inc., up $13.81 to $91.49.

The maker of software to collect and analyze corporate data reported strong financial results.

Costco Wholesale Corp., down $35.39 to $503.86.

Investors were disappointed by the warehouse club operator’s November sales.

PVH Corp., up $6.34 to $73.52.

The owner of Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger raised its profit and revenue forecasts for the year.

Okta Inc., up $14.11 to $67.43.

The cloud identity management company raised its earnings forecasts for the year.

Lands’ End Inc., down $3.51 to $8.05.

The clothing retailer’s third-quarter financial results and earnings forecast disappointed investors.

