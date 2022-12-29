On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

ViaSat, Nvidia rise; Cal-Maine Foods falls

The Associated Press
December 29, 2022 4:28 pm
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

ViaSat Inc., up $1.91 to $31.76.

The provider of satellite and wireless networking technology announced a $325 million U.S. military contract.

Cal-Maine Foods Inc., down $9.02 to $53.17.

READ MORE

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

ViaSat Inc., up $1.91 to $31.76.

The provider of satellite and wireless networking technology announced a $325 million U.S. military contract.

Cal-Maine Foods Inc., down $9.02 to $53.17.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Cyber leaders at Customs and Border Protection, Education, FDIC and USCIS along with experts from Crowdstrike, Okta and Zscaler share their thinking on how to layer in security for zero trust while also minimizing friction on users.

The egg producer reported weak fiscal second-quarter earnings.

Goldman Sachs, up $2.56 to $343.43.

The investment bank is reportedly working on a new round of job cuts.

Novartis AG, up 76 cents to $91.60.

The pharmaceutical company is reportedly paying $245 million to settle an antitrust case over a hypertension drug.

Devon Energy Corp., up 15 cents to $61.04.

Oil prices fell and weighed down energy stocks.

Nvidia Corp., up $5.67 to $146.03.

        Read more: Business News

Chipmakers gained ground as part of a broader rally and as China continues rolling back strict COVID-19 restrictions.

Exxon Mobil Corp., up 82 cents to $109.20.

The oil company is reportedly suing the European Union over a windfall tax on energy companies.

Kraft Heinz Co., up 24 cents to $40.68.

Food producers and other stocks considered less risky lagged the broader market rally.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|4 govDelivery Advanced Package Training
1|4 Top 3 Approaches for Supply Chain...
1|4 Workshop Wednesdays
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories