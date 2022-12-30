On Air: Cyber Chat
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Volkswagen recalls Beetles to replace Takata air bags

Associated Press
December 30, 2022 9:27 am
< a min read
      

Volkswagen is recalling nearly 42,000 Beetles in the U.S. and Canada because they have potentially dangerous Takata air bag inflators.

The recall covers Beetles from the 2015 and 2016 model years. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says in documents posted Friday that the inflators can explode with too much force and hurl shrapnel.

Takata used ammonium nitrate to create a small explosion to inflate air bags in a crash. But the chemical can deteriorate...

READ MORE

Volkswagen is recalling nearly 42,000 Beetles in the U.S. and Canada because they have potentially dangerous Takata air bag inflators.

The recall covers Beetles from the 2015 and 2016 model years. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says in documents posted Friday that the inflators can explode with too much force and hurl shrapnel.

Takata used ammonium nitrate to create a small explosion to inflate air bags in a crash. But the chemical can deteriorate over time when exposed to high temperatures and humidity.

Since 2009, the exploding air bags have killed at least 33 people worldwide, including 24 in the United States.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Cyber leaders at Customs and Border Protection, Education, FDIC and USCIS along with experts from Crowdstrike, Okta and Zscaler share their thinking on how to layer in security for zero trust while also minimizing friction on users.

Dealers will replace the driver’s air bag in the Beetles. Owners will be notified by letter starting Feb. 17.

The Beetle air bags have a moisture-absorbing chemical that can slow the ammonium nitrate deterioration. But VW and the U.S. government reached an agreement to recall them in 2020.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News U.S. News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|5 CES 2023
1|5 Regaining the Spectrum Offensive
1|5 CrowdStrike Coffee Chat Live Coaching:...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories