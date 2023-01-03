On Air: Amtower Off-Center
3 dead, 2 hurt in North Carolina construction site accident

The Associated Press
January 2, 2023 11:26 am
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Three construction workers were killed and two others were hurt on Monday when scaffolding collapsed in an industrial accident at a job site in Charlotte, North Carolina, authorities said.

The collapse happened at a construction site on East Morehead Street just outside of uptown Charlotte, WBTV reported.

The two injured workers were taken to a hospital for evaluation of their injuries, a fire official said during a news conference. He said all work at the site has been suspended while the incident is being investigated.

