On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

3M, Union Pacific fall; HighPeak Energy, GATX rise

The Associated Press
January 24, 2023 4:13 pm
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

Johnson & Johnson, unchanged at $168.31.

The healthcare giant reported mixed financial results for the fourth-quarter.

3M Co., down $7.62 to $115.

        Insight by Verizon: Is...

READ MORE

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

Johnson & Johnson, unchanged at $168.31.

The healthcare giant reported mixed financial results for the fourth-quarter.

3M Co., down $7.62 to $115.

        Insight by Red Hat: As NNSA’s James Wolff notes, agencies now know that complexity is a way of life in the cloud. So how can agencies avoid chaos and spiraling costs? IT leaders from DISA, Energy, GSA, State and VA join Wolff to share their early winning strategies.

The maker of Post-it notes, industrial coatings and ceramics reported weak fourth-quarter earnings and announced job cuts.

Alphabet Inc., down $2.09 to $97.70.

The Justice Department and eight states filed an antitrust suit against Google over its position in online advertising.

Union Pacific Corp., down $6.95 to $203.18.

The railroad reported weak fourth-quarter earnings and revenue.

HighPeak Energy Inc., up $1.48 to $28.40.

The oil and natural gas company is considering strategic alternatives, including a potential sale.

GATX Corp., up $2.46 to $109.89.

        Read more: Business News

The railcar lessor beat analysts’ fourth-quarter earnings forecasts.

Paccar Inc., up $8.83 to $111.08.

The builder of Peterbilt and Kenworth trucks beat analysts’ fourth-quarter forecasts.

Magna International Inc., down $4.72 to $60.74.

The Canadian automotive parts maker warned investors that its profit margin fell short of forecasts last year.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|30 Customer Contact Week 2023
1|30 Managing Government's Risk at...
1|30 Microsoft Security Virtual Training...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories